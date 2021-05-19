PU looks to set up isolation, Covid care centres for staff, faculty

The Panjab University Teachers' Association had also sought immediate respite on Monday, suggesting that the V-C use the currently vacant faculty house for the isolation of faculty members, who test positive. (File Photo)

Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising number of Covid cases inside the varsity campus premises and said he will look into opening Covid care centres for infected staff as well as talk to the UT administration to reserve a certain number of beds in the International hostel that is at present being used as an isolation centre.

“The V-C suggested exploring the possibility of establishing Covid care centre at the university level for the welfare university employees. Also, an isolation centre for home quarantined patients will be set up on a priority basis… The V-C also assured to personally take up the issue (regarding the reservation of beds at the international hostel) with concerned authorities and asked the Registrar and DUI to follow it up officially too,” said a statement by Panjab University.

“He also urged the CMO and Principle of Dental College to talk to authorities for the early vaccination of all varsity employees and faculty. Various members of the committee were asked to train volunteers, with the help of NSS, NCC, for extending help for mental health counselling, psycho-social support and well being of stakeholders,” it further stated.

The spread of the virus inside the varsity premises at a rapid pace has put PU officials on their toes. More than 140 people from inside the campus have tested Covid positive in the second wave so far, with at least two patients succumbing to the disease.

Initiating combat measures to check the rise in cases, PU had on Monday also launched an online portal for submission of Covid information while also reducing its working time to 9am to 2pm . Only 25% staff will be allowed to come to the office physically, it was decided, with the remaining working from home.

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association had also sought immediate respite on Monday, suggesting that the V-C use the currently vacant faculty house for the isolation of faculty members, who test positive.

The teachers’ association last week, in a letter to administrator of Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore, had also requested the reservation of at least 10 beds for Covid patients of Panjab University, in the 100 Bed Western Command Hospital set up at International Hostel, Sector-25 of PU Campus.