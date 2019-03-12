PU Law Dept reunion: When old legal eagles meet up again

Written by Piyush Sarna

The class of 1982, Department of Laws, Panjab University, organised a reunion of their batchmates and contemporaries at the Lake Club Saturday night. Justice Mahesh Grover, Justice Rajan Gupta, Justice Rajiv Raina, Justice Amol Rattan Singh, retired DGP Suresh Arora, DGP Hardeep Singh Dhillon, were amongst those present on the occasion.

Amidst hugs, backslapping and friendly banter, old students of the department relived their memories of the days gone by. Pardeep Bajwa, an alumnus, beamed, “We are feeling great. Though we keep meeting, every time is special for each of us. It’s like reliving the old times. These get-togethers let us feel like boys again. Those were the best days of our lives”.

The event brought out the teenager locked inside each balding and greying, but young-at-heart gentlemen. Another alumnus, Jaspreet Singh, who initiated this nostalgia meet, told Newsline, “We go back to those times in a matter of seconds when we are together.We feel great to be alumni of the 3-year law as now there are very few institutes which have this course.”

As another old boy put it, “Our spirit can best be described in the timeless words of Omar Khayyam: Whether at Naishapur or Babylon; Whether the cup with sweet or bitter run; The wine of life keeps oozing drop by drop; The leaves of life keep falling one by one. “