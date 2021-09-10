PU improves rank, is 23rd among universities

Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh took a leap of three spots and secured 23rd rank in the university category of the National India Rankings (NIRF) 2021 released on Thursday. The university has been placed 38th in the overall category, while the varsity’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has retained the second spot in the country.

In perception under university category, PU achieved a score of 50.12 this year in contrast to 42.39 last year. The varsity secured 48.88 points in teaching, learning and resources (TLR), 40.86 in research and professional practices (RP), 71.57 in graduation outcomes (GO), 53.49 in outreach and inclusivity (OI) and 37.31 in overall category.

PU Vice-Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar expressed happiness on the consistent performance of the university and congratulated the faculty and research scholars and staff for their efforts in these difficult times. He appreciated that the university recently fared well in the Times Rankings, and has improved its performance in the NIRF rankings as well. He also congratulated the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), which has over the years retained its second spot in the country in terms of its excellence.

IQAC Director Dr Ashish Jain congratulated the faculty and the IQAC office team for working tirelessly. Dr Jain said that the improvement in university ranking is largely due to improvement in the perception of the university which can be credited to the continued efforts of the faculty.

Panjab University has been consistently improving its rankings in various ranking agencies over the last couple of years. The varsity’s law faculty also secured a place with 30 ranks.

PU’s Department of Law Chairperson Professor Devinder Singh said that it is heartening to know that law faculty is placed within 30 position among the university/ colleges in NIRF rankings, with it’s limited sources. He said that the credit for the same goes to the dedicated teachers and faculty’s legacy, but the law faculty has much more potential to perform better than this in the years to come.

The criteria for NIRF rankings include Teaching, Learning and Resources, in which the student strength including Doctoral Students (SS) is reviewed, faculty-student ratio with emphasis on permanent faculty (FSR), combined metric for faculty with PhD (or equivalent) and experience (FQE) and financial resources and their utilisation (FRU) are also seen.

The criteria of Research and Professional practice includes parameters of combined metric for publications (PU), combined metric for quality of publications (QP), IPR and Patents: Published and Granted (IPR) and Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice (FPPP).

In the criteria of graduation outcomes, Metric for University Examinations (GUE) and Metric for Number of Ph.D. Students Graduated (GPHD) are included.

In the category of outreach and inclusivity, percentage of students from other states/countries (Region Diversity RD), percentage of women (Women Diversity WD), Economically and Socially Challenged Students (ESCS), Facilities for Physically Challenged Students (PCS), and Perception (PR) Ranking are included.