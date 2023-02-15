scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

PU grappling with faculty shortage, operating with nearly 50 per cent of sanctioned strength

As per details, PU officials are aware of the shortage and have announced plans to address it by launching a targeted recruitment campaign in three phases.

The situation has become so dire that the university has had to resort to hiring part-time and adjunct faculty members, who often have less experience and limited availability. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
PU grappling with faculty shortage, operating with nearly 50 per cent of sanctioned strength
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Panjab University (PU) is grappling with a severe faculty shortage, operating with nearly half its strength of sanctioned teachers.

As per details, the majority of these available faculty members are working on contractual basis and at least 60 of them have retired but were handed out a five-year extension in tenure, a matter which is currently under litigation.

As per details, PU officials are aware of the shortage and have announced plans to address it by launching a targeted recruitment campaign in three phases.

The first phase has received approximately 3,500 applications for assistant and associate post. Phase two will begin after the Dean’s election, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch
Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance

Officials said that the staff shortage in the university has been ongoing for several years with the last bulk recruitment of faculty having taken place in 2010 and 2013.

This has in turn resulted in larger class sizes and a heavier workload for the remaining faculty members. According to university officials, the shortage is due to a combination of factors — including retirements and funding issues for highly qualified professors.

The situation has become so dire that the university has had to resort to hiring part-time and adjunct faculty members, who often have less experience and limited availability.

Advertisement

The department of law, for example, which requires 32 regular teaching faculty, is currently functioning with only eight. “It will take minimum of one year for the situation to stabilise , if there is financial availability,” said Supinder Kaur, president, Panjab University Teachers’ Association.

The shortage has also affected research initiatives and collaborations, as faculty members struggle to balance their teaching and administrative responsibilities with their own research projects.

More from Chandigarh

The university administration, however, is hopeful that with continued efforts, the shortage of faculty members can be addressed, and the quality of education can be maintained.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:42 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Kisan Lunch

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close