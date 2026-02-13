PU forensic scientist Dr J S Sehrawat gets US honour for identifying India’s ‘unsung heroes’ of 1857

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Dr J S Sehrawat, a scientist from Panjab University, has been elected a fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) at its Annual Scientific Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, for his “continued contributions to the field of forensic science”.
The conference, which began on February 9, is set to conclude on Saturday.
Dr Sehrawat is the principal investigator leading a government-funded forensic project aimed at identifying hundreds of human remains discovered in an ancient well in Amritsar in 2014.
Earlier scientific research in 2013 had suggested that the nearly 250 skeletons found in the Ajnala well were of Indian soldiers killed during the uprising of 1857, rather than victims of Partition violence in 1947. The strontium isotope analysis, reinforcing earlier DNA-based genetic findings, indicated that the skeletal remains belonged to individuals originating from the Gangetic plains — specifically Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal — as well as coastal Odisha, rather than from communities living in and around Ajnala. This research was a collaborative effort involving several leading institutions, including Panjab University, the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow, and Memorial University in Canada.
In its communication to Dr Sehrawat, chairperson of the Department of Anthropology, PU, on Thursday, the Academy stated: “This achievement reflects your continued contributions to the field of forensic science, your commitment to excellence, and your active involvement within the Academy. Your status of Fellow recognizes not only your experience and expertise, but also your dedication to promoting our collaborative mission of promoting forensic science through integrity and justice for all.”
It further added, “We are proud to have you among our Fellows and appreciate the leadership and insight you bring to the Academy. Congratulations again on this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to your continued engagement and involvement as a Fellow of the AAFS.”
Dr Sehrawat’s work involves international collaborations with institutions such as Memorial University (Canada), Max Planck Institutes (Germany), University of Oklahoma (USA), and University of California, Chico (USA), focusing on identification strategies for the Ajnala skeletal remains.
He has published several research papers in diverse areas of forensic science, particularly in forensic anthropology, where he applies advanced techniques such as ancient DNA analysis and stable isotope studies to identify unknown human remains.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
GE is investing $300 million in upgrading their repair hub in Singapore to address the bottleneck in the aviation industry caused by overloaded repair shops and scarce parts. They are implementing automation and AI to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve turnaround time. However, the industry's supply squeeze is expected to continue, and it will take time for the changes to take effect.