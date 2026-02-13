PU forensic scientist Dr J S Sehrawat gets US honour for identifying India’s ‘unsung heroes’ of 1857

Dr J S Sehrawat is the principal investigator leading a government-funded forensic project aimed at identifying hundreds of human remains discovered in an ancient well in Amritsar in 2014.

Dr J S Sehrawat, a scientist from Panjab University, has been elected a fellow of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences (AAFS) at its Annual Scientific Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, for his “continued contributions to the field of forensic science”.

The conference, which began on February 9, is set to conclude on Saturday.

Earlier scientific research in 2013 had suggested that the nearly 250 skeletons found in the Ajnala well were of Indian soldiers killed during the uprising of 1857, rather than victims of Partition violence in 1947. The strontium isotope analysis, reinforcing earlier DNA-based genetic findings, indicated that the skeletal remains belonged to individuals originating from the Gangetic plains — specifically Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal — as well as coastal Odisha, rather than from communities living in and around Ajnala. This research was a collaborative effort involving several leading institutions, including Panjab University, the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow, and Memorial University in Canada.