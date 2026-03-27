PU firing case: Main shooter held after encounter; weapon, car recovered

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The alleged main shooter in the firing incident at Panjab University (PU) was arrested on Thursday following an encounter in a joint operation by Chandigarh Police, the Anti Gangster Task Force Punjab (AGTF), and Fatehgarh Sahib Police.
According to Chandigarh Police, the accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass Panaich, a resident of Kheri Noudh Singh village in Khamano tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib district.
Police said he was allegedly involved in the firing on a SOPU student leader on the university campus. The accused was traced to Nurpur village under Amloh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib during the joint operation.
“As the teams tried to apprehend the accused, the suspect opened fire on the police party. In the retaliatory exchange of fire, the accused sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital,” a police statement said.
A .32 bore pistol, two live cartridges, four empty shells and a Hyundai Creta car were recovered from his possession.
Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify the larger network, source of weapons and involvement of other accomplices.
The arrest comes days after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at student leader Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda near the Department of Botany on the PU campus during the student festival “Jhankaar” on March 17.
Police had then registered a case under the Arms Act against unknown persons. According to investigators, four suspects had arrived on a stolen Activa scooter and fired multiple rounds at Jawanda, who is associated with the SOPU. He narrowly escaped unhurt.
Sources said that as Jawanda tried to flee, the attackers chased him and fired again, but missed. Two other accomplices were reportedly waiting nearby on another scooter, and all four suspects fled together.
During their escape, the assailants reached a dead-end near a temple in Sector 14, where they abandoned the scooter. They allegedly entered the premises and threatened a priest at gunpoint before fleeing on foot towards Sector 25. Near a school in the area, they allegedly snatched a Bullet motorcycle from a couple after brandishing a weapon and escaped.
Police said sustained efforts, including technical surveillance and coordination with Punjab Police units, led to the identification and tracking of the main accused. Further raids are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack, a police official said.
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