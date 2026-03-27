PU firing case: Main shooter held after encounter; weapon, car recovered

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify the larger network, source of weapons and involvement of other accomplices. (File Photo)

The alleged main shooter in the firing incident at Panjab University (PU) was arrested on Thursday following an encounter in a joint operation by Chandigarh Police, the Anti Gangster Task Force Punjab (AGTF), and Fatehgarh Sahib Police.

According to Chandigarh Police, the accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jass Panaich, a resident of Kheri Noudh Singh village in Khamano tehsil of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Police said he was allegedly involved in the firing on a SOPU student leader on the university campus. The accused was traced to Nurpur village under Amloh police station in Fatehgarh Sahib during the joint operation.