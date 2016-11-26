Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

PU financial crisis: Teachers’ Association to meet MHRD

The core committee will include present PUTA president Dr Promila Pathak, Secretary Dr. M C Sidhu, and four other former PUTA presidents

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: November 26, 2016 9:13:52 am
Panjab University Board, Chandigarh news, Latest news, India news, Punjab news, Latest news. India news Administrative Block of PU. Express Archives
Top News

AGAINST THE backdrop of the university’s financial crisis, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) during its Executive Council Meeting held on Friday has decided to meet the officials of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), Punjab Government and the UT Administration. It has also formed a core committee.

The core committee will include the present PUTA president Dr Promila Pathak, Secretary Dr. M C Sidhu, and four other former PUTA presidents: Dr. Akshaya Kumar, Dr. Rajat Sandhir, Dr. Devinder Singh, and Dr. Mohammed Khalid.

“The committee will meet next week and decide further course of action. We will meet the officials next month,” said Promila Pathak.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now