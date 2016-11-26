PU financial crisis: Teachers’ Association to meet MHRD

Administrative Block of PU. Express Archives Administrative Block of PU. Express Archives

AGAINST THE backdrop of the university’s financial crisis, the Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) during its Executive Council Meeting held on Friday has decided to meet the officials of Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), Punjab Government and the UT Administration. It has also formed a core committee.

The core committee will include the present PUTA president Dr Promila Pathak, Secretary Dr. M C Sidhu, and four other former PUTA presidents: Dr. Akshaya Kumar, Dr. Rajat Sandhir, Dr. Devinder Singh, and Dr. Mohammed Khalid.

“The committee will meet next week and decide further course of action. We will meet the officials next month,” said Promila Pathak.

