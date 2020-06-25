PU employee tests positive, two blocks closed till Friday

Sanitisation at PU hostel, Chandigarh, Wednesday. Express photo. Sanitisation at PU hostel, Chandigarh, Wednesday. Express photo.

After an employee from Panjab University’s re-evaluation department tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the university’s administration has decided to shut down operations in two blocks where the employee had been working – the administrative block and the Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall – until Friday. The blocks will be sanitised completely.

The 37-year-old employee is a resident of Sector 29-B and is a family contact of an already positive patient from the locality. She had been coming to work until Friday, and has been admitted to PGIMER after testing positive.

The university has also traced 30 contacts of the positive employee who have been asked to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. The woman also has three family members – her brother, sister-in-law and mother – who live inside PU campus. Her brother is an employee of the university as well.

Registrar Karamjeet Singh stated that any scheduled meeting or deadline for submission of documents will be rescheduled to the next working day after Friday.

The situation will be reviewed on Friday by the PU authorities to chalk out further course of action. The Syndicate meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed now. The meeting will be held before July 14 though the university is yet to announce the exact date of the meeting.

Apart from the 37-year-old , a 38-year-old woman from Khudda Lahora too tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The woman is a family contact of a patient from Sector 24. The total tally of patients in the city is now 420, with 92 active cases.

