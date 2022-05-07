Panjab University convocation: The scholar couples who tied the knot and got their PhDs together

Written by Ramita Dogra & Sakshi

On Friday, among the many scholars who got their doctorates were two couples, who had met in the university and got married during the course of their doctorates.

One of the couples, Dr Vinay Dhiman and Dr Anupama Bharti, both research scholars of the Social Works department, on Friday ecstatically told The Indian Express, “We enrolled ourselves in the year 2012 but didn’t know that we would be together till 2017. Since then, we have never left each other’s side. Ours is an inter-caste marriage. There was some friction initially, especially from the side of our families, but the fact that both of us would be earning finally made our folks give the green light for the match.”

The other couple, Dr Ravinder Kaur Dhaliwal and Dr Yashveer Bazard, both research scholars of English Department, too, had a similar story to share of their married life. “We met each other in the year 2017 and it took us few months to fall in love and tie the wedlock. Since then, it has been a bumpy ride but with the support of one another, we have been able to tide over our problems. We try and balance both the spheres of life, which is challenging, but it is these challenges that we cherish,” said Dr Ravinder Kaur.

“We had our baby in 2018 during the course of our doctorates. So, we had no choice but to bring him with us to the university. We carried him with us even to the library at times,” Dr Ravinder recollected.