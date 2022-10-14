PU Campus Students’ Council elections: Know your presidential candidates

Written by Ritish Pandit

Gurjeet Singh

Party: PSU (Lalkaar)

Education: BA,pursuing LLB (Hons) from University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), PU

About: Gurjeet is a fourth year student of five-year integrated law course at UILS and hails from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. It was in 2019 that he got admission to PU. He got impressed with the activities undertaken by the PSU (Lalkaar) for student welfare during the lockdown. He joined the organisation in 2021. He is also a member of the executive committee of PSU (Lalkaar).

Promises: Gurjeet says that if he wins, he will usher in “revolutionary” student politics at PU. He will increase the number of hostel seats and stop favoritism during hostel seat allocation, roll back the recent 5-10% fee hike of various courses of the university, reduce the presence of Chandigarh Police as they don’t give democratic space for the students to protest and earlier they registered fake cases against students for protesting, and increase the number of regular faculty members.

Bhawanjot Kaur

Party: Students for Society (SFS)

Education: BA (Hons) in Social Sciences from Punjabi University, MA in International Relations from JNU, and pursuing MPhil from Department of Philosophy, PU

About: Bhawanjot hails from Patiala. It was during farmers’ agitation in 2020 that she got associated with SFS. After that, she participated in several protests led by SFS at the university.

Promises: Bhawanjot says if she gets elected as president of the council, she will roll back the recent fee hike in various courses of the university, restart the online portal for hostel allocation that will bring transparency in the process, will stop ‘guest faculty’ culture at the university, increase the number of regular faculty members, and stop the corruption being indulged into in the name of building infrastructure at PU.

Jodh Singh

Party: Sath

Education: BA from PGGC-11, pursuing LLB from law department, PU

About: Jodh Singh is a national level medalist in fencing. It was the ideology of Sath that interested him and he joined this organisation.

Promises: Jodh says that he will work to have the president’s say in the Senate. He will increase the current library capacity and number of hostel seats on the university campus.

Gurwinder Singh Kamboj

Party: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)

Education: ME in IT from UIET, PU

About: Gurwinder hails from Sangrur district of Punjab and is a national- level table soccer player, state-level taekwondo and handball player.

Promises: Gurwinder says that he will work to open all floors of AC Joshi Library for 24×7, create placement cells in all departments, push for relative marking in UIET and UIET, aim for a new boys’ hostel and completion of Girls Hostel No. 11.

Harish Gujjar

Party: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

Education: MA in Governance and Leadership (Pursuing)

About: Harish is a resident of Yamunagar and has been associated with ABVP since 2015. He has served at various senior positions of the student body, including president of ABVP’s PU unit.

Promises: He says that he will work to have fellowships for non-JRF and non-NET research scholars and increase fellowships for all research scholars, create stationery and tuckshop facility on south campus, increase daily allowance of sportspersons, and reinforce ‘earn while learn’ policy.

Aayush Khatkar

Party: Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS)

Education: BCom, LLB and LLM (pursuing) from UILS, PU

About: Aayush hails from Haryana’s Jind and is associated with student politics since he joined the university in 2017. Initially, he was a member of National Students Organisation (NSO), then in 2019 he moved to ABVP but again during farmers’ protest, he dissociated himself from the university and now joined CYSS.

Promises: Aayush says that he will ensure better quality education, women safety and security, placements for every self-financed course and proper infrastructure on the campus.

Shivali

Party: Panjab University Student’s Union (PUSU)

Education: MSc in Zoology (Pursuing)

About: Shivali is an active leader in student politics. She has participated in state-level chess and badminton championships. She has also served as Hostel Mess Committee Incharge.

Promises: If she wins, Shivali says that she will work in every sphere ranging from academics to sports, will ensure digital classrooms throughout the campus, better placements, quality infrastructure, separate sports ground for south campus and construction of ramps for disabled students.

Madhav Sharma

Party: Students Organisation of India (SOI)

Education: ME (Chemical) pursuing and graduated from PU in BE (chemical) + MBA integrated course

About: Madhav has been associated with SOI since 2017 when he joined the chemical engineering department for graduation. He has been active in student politics since then.

Promises: Madhav says he will be working to generate a student-friendly environment on campus where every student can approach the council easily. Maintaining hygiene level of every department’s canteen and mess, CCTVs on both north and south campus will be on his agenda.