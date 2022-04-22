PTC sexual harassment row: HC issues notice to state after accused files bail petition

The Punjab and Haryana High Court have issued notice to the State of Punjab over a petition filed by an Assistant Director of the Miss PTC contest seeking anticipatory bail. Meanwhile, no relief has been granted to the petitioner from the High Court.

The petitioner, Nancy Ghuman, had been booked by the Mohali Police over the complaint of a 24-year-old Kharar-based contestant of the beauty pageant who had accused the Managing Director of the PTC channel and several others of wrongful restraint, criminal force to outrage modesty, fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Ghuman had earlier filed the anticipatory bail application in the sessions court, Mohali but it was dismissed. She then moved to High Court and the matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Vivek Puri.

The counsels for Ghuman, Senior Advocate RS Rai, Karan Pathak and Radhika Mehta, argued that she was not part of the PTC group and so she could not influence the participants of the contest.

They further argued that the complainant was not in any confinement as alleged and the CCTV footage of the area reveals that she is moving around freely.

The counsels argued that Ghuman has no role in the matter and she has been falsely implicated in the FIR. After hearing the matter the Bench issued notice to the State and adjourned the matter for May 2, 2022.