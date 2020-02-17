PTC Network’s Punjabi digital film awards in Chandigarh today

The event included a panel discussion on ‘Revival of Punjabi Cinema with Digital Innovation’. (Photo: Facebook @ptcpunjabi) The event included a panel discussion on ‘Revival of Punjabi Cinema with Digital Innovation’. (Photo: Facebook @ptcpunjabi)

Written by Abhinandan Kanwar

The Box Office Digital Film Festival and Awards organised by PTC Network will be held on Monday.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, PTC Network managing director Rabindra Narayan said, “We are making digital films. Many people say that the audience will be less for digital films as compared to the mainstream cinema but I am telling you, you will be surprised to know that digital films have more audience.’’

On the global appeal of digital films, Narayan said, “We have got viewers from countries like USA, Canada and Australia, where around over one lakh people have viewed our films at one time. It is a remarkable achievement for us.”

The event also included a panel discussion on ‘Revival of Punjabi Cinema with Digital Innovation’. During the discussion, PTC Network executive editor Ramesh Vinayak, along with leading names of the Punjabi film industry, including Jass Grewal and Rana Ranbir, discussed how digital filmmaking has revived Punjabi film industry, giving a new lease of life to local Punjabi film actors and makers.

Narayan said the event will conclude with a star-studded awards night on February 17, where the most deserving contributors to Punjabi cinema will be awarded. He said, the event will be streamed live on the PTC play app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.