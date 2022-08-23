scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

PSPCL warns consumers against cyber fraudsters

As per PSPCL officials, in the past one month a number of people had received messages of non-payment of their power bills. These consumers had also received a phone number with the messages. When some consumers called back on the number, it was found to be either not reachable or switched off.

The PSPCL advisory also said that consumers should pay the bills through authorised online payment portals or at authorised centres only. (Express File)

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has appealed to people to be aware of cyber fraudsters, after a number of residents allegedly received messages about non-payment of power bills.

As per sources, most consumers who received such messages were the ones who had paid their power bills after the due date. The Mohali division of PSPCL later had to issue an advisory to its consumers to ignore such messages and not to respond on the numbers or any links mentioned in the texts.

The PSPCL in its advisory said that it had come to their notice that some fraudsters are either calling or sending the messages to consumers and asking them to download apps like ‘ANYDESK’ to make their payments. The PSPCL urged consumers to ignore such messages.

The advisory also said that some unauthorised shops are collecting power bills from the consumers in cash saying that they had paid bills through online payment platforms by hacking the details of banks.

“We have issued a notice and put information on our official website,” an officer said.

The PSPCL advisory also said that consumers should pay the bills through authorised online payment portals or at authorised centres only.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 04:30:29 am
