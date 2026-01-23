PSPCL upgraded to A in national power utilities ranking, Punjab second among state utilities

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Engineers, technical staff and employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have reason to cheer as the state-run power utility has been upgraded to A grade in the 14th annual integrated rating and ranking of power distribution utilities for the financial year 2024-25.
As per the report, PSPCL has secured an overall rank of 11 among 54 power distribution utilities across the country. Punjab has also emerged as the second-best performing state-run power utility, next only to Gujarat, while most of the top ranks have been occupied by private distribution companies.
In the previous 13th annual integrated rating for 2023-24, PSPCL was ranked 12th out of 52 utilities, with a score of 76.99 and an A grade. In the latest ranking, PSPCL has improved its performance, achieving a score of 89.22, resulting in an A grading. The report categorises PSPCL’s relative performance as an “upgrade”, indicating a sustained improvement trajectory.
The top rank in the national list has been secured by Torrent Power Ahmedabad, a private utility from Gujarat, followed by Torrent Power Surat at second place. A private power utility from Maharashtra secured the third rank. Ranks four, five and six were claimed by Uttar Gujarat Vij Company, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company and Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company, respectively — all state-run utilities of Gujarat.
A private power utility from Uttar Pradesh ranked seventh, while Paschim Gujarat Vij Company, another Gujarat state utility, stood at eighth position. The ninth and 10th ranks were taken by private power utilities from Odisha. PSPCL stood at 11th position in the overall national ranking.
Interestingly, neighbouring Haryana slipped in the national ranking, falling to 17th position out of 54 power utilities in the 14th annual integrated rating and ranking of power distribution utilities for the financial year 2024-25, from 11th out of 52 utilities in the 13th annual integrated rating for 2023-24.
The state’s overall grading also declined to A in 2024-25 from A in 2023-24. Haryana recorded a score of 74.544 in 2024-25, compared to 87.59 in the previous financial year.
The integrated rating evaluates power utilities on multiple parameters, including corporate governance, billing efficiency, reduction in distribution losses, subsidy management and operational performance, among others.
Reacting to the achievement, Punjab State Electricity Board Engineers Association (PSEBEA) general secretary Ajaypal Singh Atwal said the upgrade reflected focused and professional management.
“We are happy to see that during 2024-25 PSPCL has been upgraded to A from A. Punjab has been ranked second among state utilities, next only to Gujarat. The difference is made when management is professional and focused,” he said.
