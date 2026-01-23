PSPCL upgraded to A in national power utilities ranking, Punjab second among state utilities

Punjab has emerged as the second-best performing state-run power utility, next only to Gujarat, while most of the top ranks have been occupied by private distribution companies. (Source: File)

Engineers, technical staff and employees of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) have reason to cheer as the state-run power utility has been upgraded to A grade in the 14th annual integrated rating and ranking of power distribution utilities for the financial year 2024-25.

As per the report, PSPCL has secured an overall rank of 11 among 54 power distribution utilities across the country. Punjab has also emerged as the second-best performing state-run power utility, next only to Gujarat, while most of the top ranks have been occupied by private distribution companies.

In the previous 13th annual integrated rating for 2023-24, PSPCL was ranked 12th out of 52 utilities, with a score of 76.99 and an A grade. In the latest ranking, PSPCL has improved its performance, achieving a score of 89.22, resulting in an A grading. The report categorises PSPCL’s relative performance as an “upgrade”, indicating a sustained improvement trajectory.