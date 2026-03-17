PSPCL revokes suspension of chief engineer Harish Sharma after board review

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In a significant development, the suspension of Harish Sharma, chief engineer at the Guru Gobind Singh Thermal Power Plant Ropar with additional charge of the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant Goindwal Sahib, has been revoked by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
The revocation order was issued in writing by the deputy chief engineer (technical) of PSPCL on March 16 following a decision taken earlier by the corporation’s board of directors (BoD) at a meeting held in Chandigarh on March 11.
The order states that the board passed a resolution stating: “Resolved that suspension of Harish Kumar Sharma chief engineer be and is hereby revoked”.
Sharma had been suspended on November 1, 2025 by PSPCL chairman-cum-managing director Basant Garg. The suspension order had cited concerns over higher fuel costs at the two thermal power plants despite coal supplies from the Punjab government’s Pachhwara coal mine.
The order had stated that despite coal supplies from the Pachhwara mine, the fuel cost of Guru Gobind Singh Thermal Power Plant, Ropar, and Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant, Goindwal Sahib, was higher by Rs 0.75 to Rs 1.25 per unit compared to private thermal power plants, allegedly causing losses of several crores of rupees to the department. It had also mentioned that irregularities appeared to be behind the increase in fuel costs and that Sharma was suspended to facilitate an independent inquiry.
The suspension had triggered strong protests by the PSEB Engineers Association across Punjab. Sharma had also moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the suspension. Following directions from the high court, he filed an appeal before PSPCL on November 11, 2025, challenging the suspension.
The matter subsequently came before the board of directors, which constituted a committee to examine the case.
According to the March 16 order, after considering the report of the committee, Sharma’s past service record and the fact that he is due to retire shortly, the board — including BoD nominee Alok Shekhar, all directors and the special secretary finance — unanimously decided to revoke the suspension.
Reacting to the decision, members of the PSEB Engineers Association termed the move a victory for the engineering fraternity.
“On behalf of the association, the executive is deeply grateful to the entire engineering cadre for standing in solidarity against the victimisation Sharma faced,” the association said.
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