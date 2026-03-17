PSPCL revokes suspension of chief engineer Harish Sharma after board review

PSPCL Chief Engineer Harish Sharma, previously suspended over fuel cost allegations at the Ropar and Goindwal Sahib plants, has been reinstated following a unanimous decision by the board of directors. (File)

In a significant development, the suspension of Harish Sharma, chief engineer at the Guru Gobind Singh Thermal Power Plant Ropar with additional charge of the Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant Goindwal Sahib, has been revoked by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The revocation order was issued in writing by the deputy chief engineer (technical) of PSPCL on March 16 following a decision taken earlier by the corporation’s board of directors (BoD) at a meeting held in Chandigarh on March 11.

The order states that the board passed a resolution stating: “Resolved that suspension of Harish Kumar Sharma chief engineer be and is hereby revoked”.