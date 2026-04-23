PSPCL returns Rs 1.97 crore guarantee to firm linked to minister, row erupts

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has returned a bank guarantee worth Rs 1.97 crore to a Ludhiana-based company formerly associated with Punjab Power Minister Sanjiv Arora without securing a revised bank guarantee, The Indian Express has learnt.

The company in question is Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL), a public limited company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and promoted by the father of Sanjiv Arora, Pran Arora.

The issue pertains to the 40-acre Hampton Court Business Park project in Ludhiana. PSPCL had initially approved a 66 KV power supply line against submission of a bank guarantee of Rs 1,96,71,0101 under Regulation 6.6.2 (Single Point Supply) of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC). The developer later sought conversion to an 11 KV line, which, as per regulations, required submission of a fresh bank guarantee of Rs 1,87,05,150 before the earlier guarantee could be released.

PSPCL’s own communication dated July 23, 2025, had stipulated that the existing bank guarantee would be returned only after submission of the revised guarantee. However, records show that on February 2, 2026, the developer sought return of the earlier bank guarantee, and the utility issued a no-objection certificate for its release the very next day.

A PSPCL order dated February 3, 2026, states that the competent authority approved the return of the bank guarantee of Rs 1,96,71,0101 subject to the condition that the revised bank guarantee would be deposited as and when demanded, and that no electricity supply would be released until the prescribed conditions were fulfilled. The order was issued with the approval of the Director (Commercial), PSPCL.

PSPCL regulations require a bank guarantee, typically 35 per cent of the cost of the supply system, to safeguard against default before power supply is sanctioned to large real estate or industrial projects. A senior functionary said such guarantees are enforceable and can be forfeited in case of non-compliance.

Sequence of events

The sequence of events assumes significance as PSPCL had, on July 23, 2025, linked the return of the earlier bank guarantee to prior submission of the revised one. The company had, on September 16, 2025, sought a reduction in the bank guarantee and related charges, following which PSPCL sought clarification from PSERC on December 31, 2025, and filed Petition No. 2 of 2026.

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On January 30, 2026, PSERC ordered that the bank guarantee be calculated on contract demand instead of load and asked PSPCL to file a comprehensive petition for review of regulations. PSPCL has learnt not to have filed such a petition.

The Power Engineers Association (PEA) has sought an inquiry into the matter. Ajaypal Singh Atwal, a PEA functionary, said, “It is a matter of impropriety. It should be inquired into.”

Power minister’s response

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Arora, currently on a visit to the Netherlands along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, told The Indian Express, “M/s Ritesh Properties is not owned by me. I have already resigned from the company. Otherwise, we have complied with all the rules. What is the illegality? The bank guarantee was returned after permission from the regulator. And what is a bank guarantee? There is no amount involved. It is a paper issued by a bank. The new bank guarantee has already been replaced. Where is the loss to anyone in this?”

Sanjiv Arora had resigned from all his companies after he was elevated as a cabinet minister on August last year.