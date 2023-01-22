scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
PSPCL raid in slums reveals many using kundi to steal power

A senior PSPCL officer asked that when the government has already announced free power up to 300 units per month, why was he charging Rs 300 to Rs 500 from poor people?

Some slum dwellers told the officials who had come to raid that they were paying Rs 300 to 500 per month per jhuggi to the husband of a sitting woman councillor of Kapurthala civic body. (Express Photo)
A day after Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) conducted a raid in the slum area of Machhar Colony in Kapurthala, it was confirmed by the department on Saturday that some dwellers were using the ‘kundi’ method (direct connection of power from an electric pole without having any meter) to steal power.

When local officials didn’t pay any heed to complaints, residents sent their concerns on WhatsApp to the higher officials, following which the raid were conducted.

The slum area houses 340 jhuggis and of them only a dozen had electricity meters installed and the remaining were taking connection from direct power supply lines.

Some slum dwellers told the officials who had come to raid that they were paying Rs 300 to 500 per month per jhuggi to the husband of a sitting woman councillor of Kapurthala civic body.

Sources said that the son of the said councillor works with PSPCL on a contractual basis and he intimates his father about any surprise raid and then his father further intimates the same to the slum dwellers, who then quickly removes the kundis before raid teams arrive.

A senior PSPCL officer asked that when the government has already announced free power up to 300 units per month, why was he charging Rs 300 to Rs 500 from poor people?

“These people don’t have any heavy gadget to run and if they had installed meters, they would have got zero electricity bills. They have not only committed theft but they have also ended up paying Rs 300 to Rs 500 per month. Even people who use geysers and other heavy gadgets get zero bills,” the official said.

When contacted, Pappu, the pardhan of Machhar colony, said that he was unwell and unaware, but his daughter said that there are around 15-20 electricity meters in the colony but she was not sure how many of them get power supply.

Darshan Singh, XEN (Executive Engineer), said that he was on leave but he also confirmed that a raid took place and a detailed report will be prepared. Senior PSPCL officers said that they have received complaints from the higher authorities and two raids were conducted.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 03:38 IST
