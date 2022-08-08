PSPCL launches helpline for its pensioners

CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer will handle phone calls on weekend (Saturday & Sunday) from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm.(File)

In order to provide additional facility to PSPCL family pensioners on Saturday and Sundays, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has launched yet another helpline exclusively for family pensioners.

Sharing the details of this new initiative of PSPCL, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer Pension and Funds, will assist and guide the legal heirs of PSPCL employees/retirees regarding queries relating to family pension on phone number 9646122256. CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer will handle phone calls on weekend (Saturday & Sunday) from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm.