scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

PSPCL launches helpline for its pensioners

Sharing the details of this new initiative of PSPCL, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer Pension and Funds, will assist and guide the legal heirs of PSPCL employees/retirees regarding queries relating to family pension on phone number 9646122256.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 8, 2022 4:16:07 am
CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer will handle phone calls on weekend (Saturday & Sunday) from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm.(File)

In order to provide additional facility to PSPCL family pensioners on Saturday and Sundays, Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO informed that Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has launched yet another helpline exclusively for family pensioners.

More from Chandigarh

Sharing the details of this new initiative of PSPCL, Harbhajan Singh ETO said that CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer Pension and Funds, will assist and guide the legal heirs of PSPCL employees/retirees regarding queries relating to family pension on phone number 9646122256. CMA Jaswinder Singh Deputy Chief Accounts officer will handle phone calls on weekend (Saturday & Sunday) from 9:30 am to 01:00 pm.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:16:07 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement