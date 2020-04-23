Follow Us:
PSPCL extends last date of bill payment till May 10

In a statement issued here Wednesday, a spokesperson for PSPCL said the extension has been done in order to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: April 23, 2020 3:01:58 am
THE PUNJAB State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has extended the last date of payment of its domestic and commercial bills till May 10.

The due date of payment of electricity bills for domestic and commercial consumers with current monthly/bimonthly bills up to Rs 10,000 and all industrial consumers i.e. Small Power (SP), Medium Supply (MS) and Large Supply (LS) payable from March 20 to May 9 has been extended up to May 10 without levying of late payment surcharge.

The spokesperson also said that one per cent rebate will given to all those domestic, commercial, SP, MS and LS industrial consumers on the amount deposited by consumers through online digital modes between April 21 and April 30 against the current bills (with due date up to May 10) and/or previous arrears (if any).

This one per cent rebate will also be given to all the domestic, commercial, SP, MS and LS industrial consumers who make part payment of their current bills and/or part payment of arrears between April 21 to April 30.

The spokesperson further said that the one per cent rebate will also be admissible to all domestic, commercial, SP, MS and LS industrial who have made advance payment of their bills and the rebate amount will be adjusted in the next bill of the consumer.

No rebate will be given to consumers who will make payments during period from May 1 to May 10.

Late payment surcharge as well as late payment interest shall be leviable if payments are not made by May 10 by consumers.

