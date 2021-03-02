PSPCL distribution wing meets ahead of paddy season

Director Distribution D P S Grewal directed the officials to keep additional stock of transformers of different capacities in view of the coming paddy season so that the department does not face any shortage later. (Representational)

A meeting of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) distribution wing was held Tuesday afternoon at Ludhiana regarding arrangements for the upcoming paddy season. Director Distribution D P S Grewal conducted the meeting with superintending engineers, executive engineers, sub-divisional officers and other employees of the central zone Ludhiana.

The main agenda behind the meeting was to discuss arrangements to be made to meet the need of farmers in paddy season and steps to be taken to maintain distribution of power to industries and other consumers at the same time, said Grewal.

He directed the officials to keep additional stock of transformers of different capacities in view of the coming paddy season so that the department does not face any shortage later.

He also discussed the key parameters of the billing cycle and asked the officials to ensure correct uploading of data on online returns portal without any manipulation. He also emphasised on the recovery of the defaulting amount. He asked officials to speed up recovery of dues, especially which are pending against different government departments. He also asked the officials to keep check on power theft and discussed checking of temporary connections, checking and updating load of public lighting connections.

Grewal directed the officials to regularly update the status of connections on single window portals. He also asked the officials to maintain a proper record of dismantled meters and unused material lying in the field and ordered that they be returned to respective labs and stores of PSPCL.

During the meeting, discussions over attendance of staff, proper maintenance of cash books, distribution of LED bulbs with help of Langar committees, NGOs were also held.

Chief Engineer Ludhiana Central Zone Bhupinder Khosla said all issues will be taken up by the staff members so as to improve consumer services.