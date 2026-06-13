PSEB to restore pre-audit system from July 1, internal audit branch to be shut

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to restore the pre-audit system from July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen financial oversight and accountability. With the implementation of the new mechanism, the Board will also close its Internal Audit Branch.
According to orders issued by PSEB Secretary Singh Ball, PCS, the move follows directions from the Punjab Government’s Department of Finance (Local Fund Accounts), which has reinstated the pre-audit system for scrutiny of financial transactions.
Board officials said the Internal Audit Branch will cease functioning once government audit staff takes charge on July 1.
As part of the restructuring, employees of the branch have been redeployed to other sections. Senior Auditor Paramjit Singh and Auditor Anupama have been posted to the TB Cell, while Auditor Yudhvir Singh Chauhan and Junior Auditor Bhavandeep Singh have been shifted to the Accounts Branch (Accounts-II, Income and Expenditure Section).
The employees will be relieved from the Internal Audit Branch on June 30 and assume their new assignments on July 1.
To support the digitisation of financial records, the Board has made on-the-job training in Tally ERP-9 mandatory for the redeployed staff. The training will be conducted from July by the Board’s listed chartered accountancy firm, Madan and Associates, Chandigarh.
Officials said the initiative aims to equip employees with the skills required to independently manage digital accounting operations.
The order further states that all financial transactions from July 1 onwards will be recorded digitally through Tally software to improve accuracy, transparency and financial monitoring. However, manual accounting records will continue to be maintained by the Accounts Branch until further instructions.
Employees have also been directed to update their details on the e-office platform through the designated nodal officer.
Officials said the restoration of the pre-audit system and the digitisation of accounts are expected to streamline accounting procedures and enhance transparency across the Board.
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