PSEB to restore pre-audit system from July 1, internal audit branch to be shut

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will restore the pre-audit system from July 1, 2026, following government directions, while shutting its Internal Audit Branch and accelerating the digitisation of financial records through Tally ERP-9. (File Photo)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has decided to restore the pre-audit system from July 1, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen financial oversight and accountability. With the implementation of the new mechanism, the Board will also close its Internal Audit Branch.

According to orders issued by PSEB Secretary Singh Ball, PCS, the move follows directions from the Punjab Government’s Department of Finance (Local Fund Accounts), which has reinstated the pre-audit system for scrutiny of financial transactions.

Board officials said the Internal Audit Branch will cease functioning once government audit staff takes charge on July 1.

As part of the restructuring, employees of the branch have been redeployed to other sections. Senior Auditor Paramjit Singh and Auditor Anupama have been posted to the TB Cell, while Auditor Yudhvir Singh Chauhan and Junior Auditor Bhavandeep Singh have been shifted to the Accounts Branch (Accounts-II, Income and Expenditure Section).