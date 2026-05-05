Withdraw mandatory digital birth certificates: Teachers’ front to PSEB

The Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) decision to make digital birth certificates mandatory for student registration from the academic session 2026-27, has drawn sharp criticism from the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), which termed the move “unreasonable” and demanded the withdrawal of the same.

The education board has launched an online admission portal for Classes VIII, IX, X, XI and XII, requiring schools to complete registration through a digital admission-cum-withdrawal register. Student details including admission number and date must be entered online based on handwritten records. The digitally prepared register must be e-signed and submitted before the prescribed deadline. Entries will not be accepted after the closing date.