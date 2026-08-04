Punjab school board launches tamper-proof online portal for certificate verification

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which processes more than 25,000 certificate verification requests annually, has launched a secure online portal to make the verification process tamper-proof, transparent and fully digital.
The portal has been introduced for government departments, semi-government organisations, boards, corporations, universities, educational institutions, recruitment agencies and other authorised organisations that require verification of certificates issued by the Board.
PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the initiative was launched after the Board detected attempts to compromise the integrity of the verification process during the transmission of verification reports. In some cases, criminal complaints were also registered against those involved.
“To break any such nexus and safeguard the sanctity of the verification process, PSEB has established a tamper-resistant, end-to-end digital verification system, ensuring that verification requests and reports move only through authorised digital channels between the requesting organisation and the Board,” he said.
According to Dr Singh, the new portal creates a direct, secure and transparent channel between the Board and the requesting organisation. From submission of the verification request to issuance of the final report, the entire process remains within a secure digital ecosystem accessible only to authorised officials.
The Board said the system eliminates intermediaries, reduces manual intervention and ensures that verification reports are generated and delivered only through authenticated digital channels. Candidates whose certificates are being verified have no role at any stage of the process, making the mechanism more impartial, reliable and secure.
The portal includes Aadhaar-based eSign, secure login for authorised officials, digital authentication, online fee payment, SMS and email alerts, an online objection and reply mechanism, and real-time application tracking.
Officials said the technology-driven initiative is expected to enhance the integrity, credibility and reliability of the certificate verification process while strengthening the confidence of universities, employers, government departments and other institutions relying on certificates issued by the Board.
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