Punjab school board launches tamper-proof online portal for certificate verification

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which processes more than 25,000 certificate verification requests annually, has launched a secure online portal to make the verification process tamper-proof, transparent and fully digital.

The portal has been introduced for government departments, semi-government organisations, boards, corporations, universities, educational institutions, recruitment agencies and other authorised organisations that require verification of certificates issued by the Board.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the initiative was launched after the Board detected attempts to compromise the integrity of the verification process during the transmission of verification reports. In some cases, criminal complaints were also registered against those involved.