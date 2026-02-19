PSEB exams begin under tight security cover; 384 flying squads deployed

The authorities have also introduced the first-of-its-kind MATQ App to enable real-time tracking of question papers, eliminating risks of leakage and strengthening monitoring.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliFeb 19, 2026 01:08 AM IST
Reaffirming the government's vision, the minister asserted, "The Bhagwant Mann government's commitment to transparent education is taking shape, with exams being conducted smoothly across Punjab with a strong focus on fairness and quality."
As more than 8.18 lakh students commenced their Class 8, 10 and 12 Board examinations across Punjab, the Punjab government rolled out an unprecedented security and monitoring framework to ensure fairness, discipline and zero tolerance towards malpractice.

In a major push for transparency and credibility, the Punjab School Education Board has deployed 384 flying squads, including special teams conducting surprise inspections, while Section 144 has been strictly enforced within a 100-metre radius of all examination centres. The authorities have also introduced the first-of-its-kind MATQ App to enable real-time tracking of question papers, eliminating risks of leakage and strengthening monitoring.

With as many as 6,792 examination centres set up across the state and over 5,600 officials deployed on duty, Punjab’s education machinery is functioning in mission mode to ensure smooth, secure and credible examinations. Officials said the large-scale arrangements reflect the government’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance in the education sector.

Extending his best wishes to students, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “Examinations are a celebration of knowledge. I urge all students to appear in exams fearlessly, with full confidence and honesty. Your hard work today will illuminate your tomorrow and steer Punjab towards progress.”

Highlighting the scale of preparations, the minister stated, “With over 8.18 lakh students appearing in the Board exams across the state, the Punjab School Education Board has set up 6,792 examination centres, including 2,307 for Class 8, 2,367 for Class 10 and 2,118 for Class 12 across Punjab. To ensure smooth conduct at the ground level, 2,469 Superintendents and 3,193 Deputy Superintendents have been deployed.”

He added, “To curb malpractices and cheating in exams, 384 flying squads, including 111 special teams, will conduct surprise inspections.”

Emphasising accountability, Bains said, “The state government has introduced the MATQ App for real-time tracking of question papers, ensuring foolproof security and zero leakage risk.” He noted, “Section 144 has been strictly imposed around examination centres to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain a disciplined environment.”

Reaffirming the government’s vision, the minister asserted, “The Bhagwant Mann government’s commitment to transparent education is taking shape, with exams being conducted smoothly across Punjab with a strong focus on fairness and quality.”

