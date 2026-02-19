PSEB exams begin under tight security cover; 384 flying squads deployed

Reaffirming the government’s vision, the minister asserted, “The Bhagwant Mann government’s commitment to transparent education is taking shape, with exams being conducted smoothly across Punjab with a strong focus on fairness and quality.”

As more than 8.18 lakh students commenced their Class 8, 10 and 12 Board examinations across Punjab, the Punjab government rolled out an unprecedented security and monitoring framework to ensure fairness, discipline and zero tolerance towards malpractice.

In a major push for transparency and credibility, the Punjab School Education Board has deployed 384 flying squads, including special teams conducting surprise inspections, while Section 144 has been strictly enforced within a 100-metre radius of all examination centres. The authorities have also introduced the first-of-its-kind MATQ App to enable real-time tracking of question papers, eliminating risks of leakage and strengthening monitoring.

With as many as 6,792 examination centres set up across the state and over 5,600 officials deployed on duty, Punjab’s education machinery is functioning in mission mode to ensure smooth, secure and credible examinations. Officials said the large-scale arrangements reflect the government’s commitment to transparent and accountable governance in the education sector.