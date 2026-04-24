PSEB to directly supply books to private schools: Minister

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Thursday said the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will directly supply books to every Class I to XII student in affiliated private schools from the 2026-27 academic session, “effectively ending the long-standing monopoly of authorised agencies and bookshops”.

Bains said the decision is designed to improve transparency, reduce costs for families and ensure the timely availability of textbooks without dependence on intermediaries.

“Schools will strictly ensure that no amount beyond the discounted printed bill price is charged. They will only facilitate distribution without generating any revenue. This will benefit more than 10 lakh students of private schools,” Bains said.