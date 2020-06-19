PSEB decision to abolish 435 posts challenged in HC, notice issued

The petition has been filed by Punjab School Education Board Employees Association and 28 other employees.

(Representational Image) The petition has been filed by Punjab School Education Board Employees Association and 28 other employees.(Representational Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Thursday issued a notice to the Punjab education department and the Punjab School Education Board in a petition challenging the decision to abolish 435 posts at the PSEB and also stop special allowance for its employees.

The petition has been filed by Punjab School Education Board Employees Association and 28 other employees.

The notice was issued by a bench of Justice Arun Monga for August 6.

The petition challenges a resolution passed by the Board of Directors on May 15. “The agenda for restructuring of the Board was suddenly brought as “table agenda’ in its meeting held on 15.5.2020, and it was not circulated to any of the members, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing. Thus, those members did not get an opportunity to go through the said agenda before passing it,” the petition, which has been filed through advocate Hari Chand Arora, reads.

Submitting that the 435 posts, which included a large number of promotional posts, were abolished by the PSEB on the ground that it was facing financial problems, the petition adds that, however, in the same resolution, it has been noticed that the government owes Rs 334 crore to the Board.

“Had the government repaid that amount, then the Board would have been in huge profit. Thus, the very ground for abolishing posts is false,” the petition contends, adding, that the promotional posts cannot be abolished even if lying vacant as same is violation of government instructions as well as because it takes away the opportunity of promotion from a large number of employees.

Alleging that the PSEB has also illegally withdrawn a special allowance of a substantial number of employees through the impugned resolution and that the said allowance has been deducted from salaries of concerned employees during the first week of June, the petition states that no notice was issued regarding it.

“Education Secretary has rushed with his agenda, in a hot haste manner, as he is having only additional charge of the post of chairman of the Board, which would have been withdrawn from him very soon, as the applications have already been invited by the government, for appointment of a new chairman,” the petition alleges further.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd