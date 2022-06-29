PSEB class 12 results At 99.40%, daughters of farmer, mechanic, accountant top state

The results of class 12 of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), which was declared on Tuesday, gave the state two sweet reasons to cheer. Not only the top 10 of 11 rank holders in the merit list were girls but most of them were from humble backgrounds.

Three girls from the state bagged top three positions scoring same marks — 99.40%.

Board chairman Dr Yog Raj Sharma, while declaring the results, said that the three girls — Arshdeep Kaur from Ludhiana, Arshpreet Kaur from Mansa and Kulwinder Kaur from Jaito, Faridkot, scored 497/500 but were placed first, second and third, respectively, on the basis of their age. “The youngest has been declared the topper,” he said, adding that all three are from humanities stream.

Arshdeep Kaur, from Teja Singh Swatantra Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, was declared first. Her father Gurmeet Singh run a motorbike repair shop and mother Balwinder Kaur is a homemaker. “I was confident that I will be in the merit list but I didn’t think I will be the topper. I will now prepare for civil services and be an IAS officer,” she said. Arshdeep had mathematics, economics, English and Punjabi as her main subjects.

Her father, Gurmeet Singh, said Arshdeep kept tuition only for mathematics and relied on self study mostly. “She worked very hard and now her hard work has paid off. Covid brought difficult times for small shopkeepers like me but my daughter has made me very proud,” he said.

Ludhiana district saw a pass percentage of 96.84% with 34,229 of 35,346 candidates clearing the exam.

A small farmer owning just 2 acres of agricultural land, Jagjit Singh from Bachhuana village of Mansa was also a proud father as his daughter Arshpreet Kaur, who studied at the village’s government senior secondary school, bagged second position in the state.

“I didn’t have the money to pay for her tutions but Arshpreet studied the entire night and she has finally achieved this feat,” Jagjit said.

A shy Arshpreet added that she too wants to prepare for civil services.

Her teacher, Nirmal Singh, said that Arshpreet had taken admission in their school in class 6 and since then she has topped every class.

Also scoring 99.40% marks in humanities stream, Kulwinder Kaur from Jaito town of Faridkot, is the daughter of Balvir Singh, who works as a muneem (accountant) at a brick kiln.

“I want to go Australia to pursue law,” Kulwinder said, adding that except for maths, she didn’t take tuition for any other subject.

In the science stream, Rohit Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School, Kamahi Devi, Hoshiarpur, and Samreen Kaur from Olympian Shamsher Singh Government Senior Secondary School, Attari (Amritsar) scored the highest — 99.20%.

In the commerce stream, Ankita from GTB Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Malout, Muktsar, and Muskan from RS Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana have scored the highest — 99.20%.