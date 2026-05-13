PSEB Class 12 results: Pass rate rises to 91.46%; rural schools outdo urban ones in Punjab

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The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 examination results for 2026, with girls once again outperforming boys and government schools registering an impressive performance across the state.
PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh announced the results at the board headquarters in Mohali. He said the overall pass percentage for regular students stood at 91.46 per cent, an improvement over the previous year.
According to the board, 2,65,417 regular candidates and 12,390 open-school candidates appeared for the examinations conducted between February 17 and April 4, 2026. Of the regular candidates, 2,42,755 students cleared the examinations.
Girls continued their dominance with a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, significantly higher than the 88.52 per cent recorded by boys.
Supneet Kaur, a fencing player from Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School, Ubha in Mansa district, emerged as the state topper. Alongside her, two Ludhiana students scored 500 out of 500 marks to jointly secure the top position in Punjab.
Suhani Chauhan, a state-level baseball player from BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, and Divanshi, a softball player from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, achieved 100 per cent marks in the examination.
Another Ludhiana student, Simran Tiwari, also a baseball player, secured the third position in the state by scoring 497 marks out of 500.
The results also reflected strong performances by government schools, whose pass percentage stood at 91.41 per cent, while non-government schools recorded 92.68 per cent. Aided schools registered an 88.44 per cent result.
Rural areas outperformed urban regions in the state results, scoring a pass percentage of 91.63 against 91.24.
Among districts, Amritsar emerged on top with a pass percentage of 96 per cent, followed by Pathankot (95.66 per cent), SBS Nagar (95.62 per cent), Gurdaspur (95.36 per cent) and Kapurthala (95.31 per cent).
Patiala district contributed the highest number of students to the merit list with 59 candidates, followed by Ludhiana with 40 and Amritsar with 27. A total of 278 students featured in the state merit list, including 217 girls and 61 boys.
Dr Singh said the results have been uploaded on the PSEB’s website, where students can access their scorecards using their roll numbers. The result documents will also be made available through DigiLocker.
He announced that the board would provide free aptitude testing and online career counselling to 50 students on a first-come, first-served basis through the board’s website.
PSEB Class 12 results at a glance
Total regular candidates 2,65,417
Students passed 2,42,755
Overall pass percentage 91.46 per cent
Girls’ pass percentage 94.73 per cent
Boys’ pass percentage 88.52 per cent
Rural areas pass percentage 91.63 per cent
Urban areas pass percentage 91.24 per cent
Open-school pass percentage 64.06 per cent
Toppers (rank, name, district, marks)
1, Supneet Kaur, Mansa, 500/500
1, Suhani Chauhan, Ludhiana, 500/500
1, Divanshi, Ludhiana, 500/500
3, Simran Tiwari, Ludhiana, 497/500
Top 5 performing districts
Amritsar — 96.00%
Pathankot — 95.66%
SBS Nagar — 95.62%
Gurdaspur — 95.36%
Kapurthala — 95.31%
District and students on the merit list
Patiala 59
Ludhiana 40
Amritsar 27
Hoshiarpur 19
Bathinda 17
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