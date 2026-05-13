PSEB Class 12 results: Pass rate rises to 91.46%; rural schools outdo urban ones in Punjab

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh announces the Class 12 results at the board’s headquarters in Mohali on Wednesday (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 examination results for 2026, with girls once again outperforming boys and government schools registering an impressive performance across the state.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh announced the results at the board headquarters in Mohali. He said the overall pass percentage for regular students stood at 91.46 per cent, an improvement over the previous year.

According to the board, 2,65,417 regular candidates and 12,390 open-school candidates appeared for the examinations conducted between February 17 and April 4, 2026. Of the regular candidates, 2,42,755 students cleared the examinations.

Girls continued their dominance with a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, significantly higher than the 88.52 per cent recorded by boys.