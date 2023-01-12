PSEB chairman resigns 6 months before end of term

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman Dr Yograj Sharma resigned on Tuesday raising eyebrows as his resignation came six months prior to his three-year term.

Sharma was teaching at Punjabi University, Patiala in Punjabi language department as a professor and was appointed PSEB Chairman in July 2020 by the previous Congress government.

He was considered close to the former Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh which led to his appointment as the PSEB Chairman.

Sharma could not be reached out for his comments over his sudden resignation as his phone was switched off. He also did not respond to the message.

The sources in the PSEB, however, said that the resignation had not come as of sudden. The chairman was called for a meeting by Punjab education minister on Monday following which he had resigned.

Sources told The Indian Express that the secret fund of the PSEB is around Rs. 14 crore and the chairman has the power to spend the fund without any audit. “Vigilance Bureau (VB) was also looking into all this, the other thing was that during the Covid-19 the board did not conduct the examination and the VB is looking for the expanses by the board,” sources said.