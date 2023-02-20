PSEB made elaborate arrangements to conduct class V, VIII, X and XII examination: Edu min

In view of board examination starting from tomorrow, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) have made all the arrangements pertaining to smooth conducting of board examination of class V, VIII, X and XII.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the PSEB is going to conduct the annual examinations from Monday onwards with starting of 12th class examination. He informed that the 2,99,744 candidates were enrolled to appear in this examination. “2255 examination centers have been established in 3914 schools for the class XII examination across the state,” he added.

However, annual examination of class V will be conducted from February 25 which will continue till March 4. Bains informed that 2,98,296 students were enrolled to appear in this examination and they have especially provided the facility of self-centres. Bains said that 17307 Self-Examination Center have been set up to accomplish the task. He further added that 2482 examination centers have been established in 10694 schools for class VIII students and 3,10,311 candidates will appear in this annual examination.

Speaking about the arrangements being made for class X, Bains said that total 2,85,068 have enrolled to appear in the examination. He informed that 2576 examination centers have been set up in 7178 schools for this examination.

Bains said that arrangements have been made to complete all these examinations in a peaceful and convenient manner. The question papers for class XII examination have been handed over to the banks of all the districts. Similarly, the question papers of fifth and eighth classes will be delivered to the banks on February 21 and the question papers of class X on March 17. Instructions have been issued for the staff posted in the examinations during the conduct of the examinations. Cameras are installed to insure transparency.

The minister also informed that instructions have been issued to the District Education Officers of the state to supervise the examinations and instructions have been issued to the police officers of various districts for the smooth conduct of the examinations and to prevent any untoward incident.