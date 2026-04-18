PSEB announces introduction of AI, robotics as new courses for ongoing academic session

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In a step towards modernising education, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in school curriculum from the current academic session.
The announcement came after the conclusion of a two-day national AI conference organised by PSEB, featuring hands-on workshops by Google and Intel, focusing on responsible AI adoption in schools.
PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the conference aimed to familiarise teachers, principals, policymakers, and students with AI. “AI has become an integral part of our daily lives — from banking apps to mobile applications. However, without proper understanding and guidelines, its misuse can pose serious risks,” he said.
He added that an action plan will be prepared to integrate AI into the curriculum, with computer education being upgraded to include AI and robotics from Class 8 onwards.
The conference brought together education boards from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, CBSE, and UT Chandigarh on a single platform, where around 30 experts shared insights on the future of AI.
Singh emphasised ethical use, urging students to become “creators of AI, not just consumers,” and to make thoughtful, value-based choices while using digital tools.
Sessions highlighted AI’s role in improving learning outcomes and accessibility. Intel’s workshop trained over 112 participants on workplace AI, data privacy, and safeguarding sensitive information, while IKG Punjab Technical University conducted a leadership session on integrating AI into school management and maintaining academic integrity.
Student workshops promoted hands-on learning and innovation. An exhibition during the event saw participation from nearly 100 students and teachers.
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