PSEB announces introduction of AI, robotics as new courses for ongoing academic session

In a step towards modernising education, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in school curriculum from the current academic session.

The announcement came after the conclusion of a two-day national AI conference organised by PSEB, featuring hands-on workshops by Google and Intel, focusing on responsible AI adoption in schools.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the conference aimed to familiarise teachers, principals, policymakers, and students with AI. “AI has become an integral part of our daily lives — from banking apps to mobile applications. However, without proper understanding and guidelines, its misuse can pose serious risks,” he said.