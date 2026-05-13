PSEB Class 12 toppers: Sports, discipline and family support power Punjab’s brightest students

After the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 12 examination results on Wednesday, the toppers attributed their success to disciplined routines, strong family support, and a balanced approach towards academics and extracurricular activities.

Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School at Ubhha in Mansa district, who came first in the science stream, said her dream is to become a pilot. Speaking to The Indian Express, she said she plans to enrol for a BSc degree while pursuing her passion for sports.

Supneet credited her coach, Ajay Suri, for training and motivating her with discipline and dedication. She said that she woke up daily at 3 am and left for sports practice at Baba Farid Academy by 4 am. After completing her training session, she would return at around 6.30 am before attending school.

“Both studies and sports are equally important for me, as they help me stay mentally fit and focused. I never allowed pressure from studies or sports to burden my mind and always followed a proper routine,” she said.

Her father Raj Singh Ubhha said the family was expecting her to feature in the merit list but never imagined she would secure the first rank in Punjab.

“She has brought laurels not only to our family but also to our village,” he said, adding that Supneet had also won medals in the National School Games and that she always did well in school.

Suhani Chauhan celebrates with her family. (Express Photo) Suhani Chauhan celebrates with her family. (Express Photo)

Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Focal Point, Ludhiana, who studied humanities and clinched the second rank, said she always maintained a balance between studies and sports.

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Currently attending a family function in her native village, Khalilabad in Uttar Pradesh, Suhani told The Indian Express that she never allowed studies to overshadow sports, or vice versa. She said she studied for around three to four hours daily as part of her routine and often prepared overnight during examinations.

Suhani credited her coach, Ranjit Singh, for teaching her how to maintain the right balance between academics and sports. She also thanked her teachers for extending academic support even over phone calls whenever she missed classes due to sports activities.

Giving the biggest credit to her mother, Suhani said she was never pressured to prioritise household work over studies or sports. “My mother always encouraged me to focus on studies and games while she managed the rest,” she said.

Suhani now plans to pursue a BA LLB from Guru Nanak Dev University and aims to prepare for the judicial services or the Punjab Civil Services in the future.

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Divanshi celebrates with her parents at their residence in Ludhiana. (Express Photo) Divanshi celebrates with her parents at their residence in Ludhiana. (Express Photo)

Another humanities achiever, Divanshi from Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, who secured third position in Punjab, said she strictly followed a timetable and focused more on conceptual clarity rather than rote learning.

“I never left a topic until my concepts were completely clear, even if it took several hours,” she said, adding that her study method helped her retain concepts permanently.

Divianshi said she plans to pursue a BCA from Guru Nanak Girls College and hopes to build her career in the IT sector. Her mother works as a teacher in a private school while her father is employed in the private sector.

Her grandmother Anju Johar said the family was proud of her achievement and that relatives and neighbours had been visiting their home to congratulate them. She added that the family had returned from Canada around two years ago after finding the education system in India more suitable. Despite not taking any private tuition, Divianshi achieved the feat through dedication and hard work, she said.