Punjab: PSC visit Kalka, Chandimandir railway stations

THE PASSENGER Services Committee (PSC) headed by Chairman Ramesh Chandra Rattan and along with other members visited Kalka and Chandimandir railway station on Thursday. The committee inspected provisions of various passenger services available at these stations.

Meanwhile, the committee announced an award of Rs 10,000 for cleanliness and housekeeping services at Kalka station and award of Rs 5,000 at Chandimandir station.

Senior DCM, Ambala, Hari Mohan, said that the PSC is nominated by the Railway Board. The committee inspected all the passenger service amenities includeding catering stalls, retiring rooms, dormitory, passenger waiting halls, etc.

The committee took stock of the ongoing passenger service works. The committee also interacted with passengers regarding cleanliness, housekeeping and other services.