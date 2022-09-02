scorecardresearch
Provident Fund commissioner caught red-handed for taking bribe

A team of CBI from Chandigarh arrested him red-hannded. Sources said that the search at his house in Panipat was going on.

As per the CBI, the complainant runs a manpower providing company for various purposes. Sources said the accused was arrested following a trap laid by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of CBI, Chandigarh.

A REGIONAL Provident Fund Commissioner (RPFO) posted in Panipat was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 Thursday.

He was identified as Amit Nain. A team of CBI from Chandigarh arrested him red-hannded. Sources said that the search at his house in Panipat was going on.

CBI officials said that RPFO Nain was caught while accepting the bribe for de-freezing a bank account of the complainant. He will be produced in the CBI court in Panchkula Friday.

As per the CBI, the complainant runs a manpower providing company for various purposes. Sources said the accused was arrested following a trap laid by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) of CBI, Chandigarh.

Advertisement