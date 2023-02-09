Provide videos, photos of border violence: UT Police appeals to residents

Chandigarh Police on Thursday appealed to media people as well as the general public to come forward and share videos/photos/any other evidence related to the violence that rocked the UT-Mohali border.

A clash broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners (‘Bandi Singhs’) and Chandigarh Police at Mohali-Chandigarh border in Phase 3A on Wednesday afternoon when demonstrators were heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

The clash broke out when protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, prompting police personnel to use water cannons first before cane charging the demonstrators to push them back. Chandigarh Police alleged that the protesters used swords and horses to attack the cops.

A note issued by the Chandigarh Police on Thursday read as, “On February 8, 2023, incident of violence took place at dividing road, Sector 52/53, Chandigarh, by Jatha members of “Quami Insaaf Morcha” armed with swords, lathis and other weapons with horses and tractor trolleys, who launched unprovoked attack on Chandigarh Police. Several miscreants were seen causing damage to public property and attacking the police officials. In this regard a criminal case has been registered at PS-36, Chandigarh.”

“Chandigarh Police is trying to identify all the anti-social elements/miscreants involved in the incident. In connection with the same, appeal is being made to all the media persons and general public to share the videos/photos/any other evidence related to the above-cited incident of February 8. It may be provided to the Police Station Sector-36, Chandigarh or shared at email ID – firno.63@gmail.com or WhatsApp No. 9875984001. The identity of informer will be kept secret,” read the note by the Chandigarh Police.