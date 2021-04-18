Provide security to Bargari sacrilege case witnesses: Bhagwant Mann to CM Amarinder Singh

In a statement issued here Sunday, Mann said that sentiments of millions of people have been connected with the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case in Bargari. (File Photo)

REACTING TO Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh’s recent letter to the state DGP and additional chief secretary home mentioning details of alleged witness allurement by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann demanded that the Punjab government provide security to the witnesses in the Bargari sacrilege case.

In a statement issued here Sunday, Mann said that sentiments of millions of people have been connected with the 2015 Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case in Bargari. He said that though the Punjab government “failed to put up the case properly in the Punjab and Haryana High Court”, it should at least provide safety to the witnesses related to the case.

“The witnesses should feel safe, their families should feel safe, so that when they go to court for the hearing, they should not feel any pressure or allurement,” he said. Mann said that IG Singh had also highlighted “threats” that he faced, but Capt Amarinder had not given any clarification on it. “If an IG-level officer was getting threat calls then who will save the common people, the witnesses?” he asked.

Mann said that the need for witness protection was crucial in the present case as the accused were “influential and highly powerful”. He said that the witnesses should be provided adequate mental and physical protection to ensure fair trial of the case. Slamming SAD, Mann asked: “If they claim themselves as innocent, why are they alluring the witnesses and doing such activities?”

The AAP state chief assured the witnesses that if they needed any legal aid, his party will provide all sorts of assistance to them.