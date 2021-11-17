Provide mentorship to varsities of India: President tells PEC

PRESIDENT Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday urged the Punjab Engineering College (PEC), which is observing its centenary celebrations, and it’s alumni to provide their mentorship to the other universities of the country.

Addressing the participants, including hundreds of alumni and faculty members, Kovind said, “I would like to make a suggestion. The PEC alumni are very well-placed in their chosen walks of life, and their reach is far and wide. With such mentorship and experience available to them, the graduates of this college are never alone. This mentorship should be extended to other universities of our country. I would expect institutes like the PEC and your competent alumni to act as mentors and collaborate with other universities of the country.”

He said, “The PEC has students from all parts of the country, making it a perfect example of unity in diversity. If an institute can be the unifying factor for such a large set of students, I am sure mentorship from you all can definitely be the unifying factor for our country.”

Kovind expressed his happiness to know about the fact that PEC established a separate office to foster alumni relations and the network now links about 17,000 former PEC students tand helps in facilitating donations and scholarships for students.

Kovind inaugurated the Centenary Hall along with newly setup Semiconductor Research Centre (Clean Lab) at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) to mark the Centenary celebrations of the institute. He laid the foundation stone for a student’s hostel to be constructed in the campus premise, which is anticipated to occupy almost 600 students.

President praises PEC for innovation during Covid

Kovind said, “I was pleasantly surprised to know that during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PEC students built robots that could go into isolation wards and deliver food, medicine and other supplies to patients. That was a wonderful illustration of innovation in the service of society. I am told that two patent applications have also been filed from this institute on Covid-related research.”

President commends the calibre of PEC

Commending the calibre of PEC, Kovind talked about the first batch of 17 aeronautical engineers in IAF given by PEC. Furthermore, he talked about another PEC alumna, Kalpana Chawla, who has been an inspiration for so many people around the world. Mentioning the Centre of Excellence in PEC, he talked about the establishment of the Kalpana Chawla Chair of Geospatial Technology (KCC GT) and Siemens-Centre of Excellence.

UT Adviser featured in documentary

UT Advisor Dharam Pal, who is a former alumnus of PEC, was also featured in the documentary showcased at the cenetary function Tuesday. The small documentary highlighted the distinguished principals, directors and alumni, who earn applause in their respective fields. Advisor Dharam Pal shared the dais with President Ram Nath Kovind and the Governors of Punjab and Haryana along with Director of PEC at the function.