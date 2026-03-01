‘Act of state-sponsored violence’: Benjamin Netanyahu’s effigy burnt in Ludhiana during protest against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Following the confirmation of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in the US-Israel airstrike, a large number of people gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana Sunday to register their protest against the Israeli government. The protesters burned the effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“After the afternoon prayers at the mosque, special prayers were also offered, paying tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” said Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, national president of Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Hind and Shahi Imam of Punjab.
He said, “The incident is an act of state-sponsored violence by the US and Israel, and it is shocking to see the silence of the international community. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was regarded by many as an influential religious figure, and his reported killing had caused deep anguish.”
He further stated that Khamenei was not only the leader of Iran but also respected by Muslims worldwide, adding that his legacy would be remembered. “Coming generations will remember that at a time when powerful forces had bowed down, he continued to resist till his last breath,” he said.
The Shahi Imam urged the Government of India to formally convey its concerns to the United Nations regarding the attack and to appeal for steps reflecting India’s long-standing relations with Iran.
During the protest, people raised slogans such as “Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Zindabad” and “Israel Murdabad”. The situation remained peaceful, and no untoward incident was reported. Malerkotla town of Punjab too witnessed similar protests against US and Israel.
Jammu and Kashmir also saw similar protests. As the news about Khamenei’s killing spread Sunday morning, thousands of people moved towards and assembled at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Mourners raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, and engaged in marsiya — a poetic lament, mourning Khamenei’s death.
Lucknow was another city that saw protests. Hundreds of people from the Shia community condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
Carrying photographs of Khamenei, men, women and children dressed in black gathered at prominent points including Akbari Gate, Nakhas, Hussainabad and surrounding localities, raising slogans against Israel and the US.
