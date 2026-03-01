‘Act of state-sponsored violence’: Benjamin Netanyahu’s effigy burnt in Ludhiana during protest against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing

Following the confirmation of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death in the US-Israel airstrike, a large number of people gathered outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana Sunday to register their protest against the Israeli government. The protesters burned the effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“After the afternoon prayers at the mosque, special prayers were also offered, paying tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” said Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, national president of Majlis-e-Ahrar-e-Islam Hind and Shahi Imam of Punjab.

He said, “The incident is an act of state-sponsored violence by the US and Israel, and it is shocking to see the silence of the international community. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was regarded by many as an influential religious figure, and his reported killing had caused deep anguish.”