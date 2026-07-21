Protests in Himachal against lathicharge on protesters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

Security forces charge batons to control the crowd who were protesting under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Parliament Street, near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Monday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA 20 07 2026.

Students, youth and left-affiliated organisations on Monday staged protests across several districts of Himachal Pradesh in support of Sonam Wangchuk and criticised the lathicharge on protesters at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest was held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

In Shimla, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Democratic Students and Mass Movement (DSMM), All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Shimla Nagarik Sabha and the Apple Growers’ Association held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.