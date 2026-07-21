Protests in Himachal against lathicharge on protesters in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

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Students, youth and left-affiliated organisations on Monday staged protests across several districts of Himachal Pradesh in support of Sonam Wangchuk and criticised the lathicharge on protesters at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest was held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
In Shimla, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Democratic Students and Mass Movement (DSMM), All India Lawyers Union (AILU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Shimla Nagarik Sabha and the Apple Growers’ Association held a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
A rally was also held in Solan by members of CITU, SFI and other groups, from Children Park to Old Rest House in the main market.
The protesters demanded the immediate release of Wangchuk, the resignation of the education minister, the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), withdrawal of the National Education Policy (NEP), and strengthening of the public education system.
CITU leaders said repeated examination controversies, including alleged paper leaks in NEET, UGC-NET and JEE, have eroded students’ trust in the examination process. They accused the Centre and the NTA of failing to ensure transparency and accountability in conducting competitive examinations.
SFI leaders Sunny Sekta, Anil Thakur and others announced that the organisation would launch a relay hunger strike outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla in support of the nationwide movement against paper leaks in the coming days.
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