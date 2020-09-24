Protests, resumption of economic activities set to push Covid cases in Haryana, says Chief Secy

With another 1,986 new cases of infections and 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 1,16,856 cases and 1,233 deaths. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Wednesday apprised the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla that “in wake of the ongoing agitation, resumption of economic activities and return of labourers to the state, cases of coronavirus are expected to rise in the coming days”. Bhalla had chaired a meeting on Covid situation in the NCR, Wednesday.

During the meeting, he appreciated Haryana government’s mechanism to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, but also asked officers of the state government to remain cautious in wake of the upcoming festival season. In the meeting, Arora told Bhalla that state government was closely monitoring the situation.

Arora also mentioned that Haryana was emphasising on RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing to deal with the corona virus crisis, as a result of which the condition of the districts falling under the National Capital Region is improving.

Divulging details on testing across the state, Arora added, “The ratio of RT-PCR testing and rapid antigen testing in the state is 65:35, respectively. All the corona symptomatic patients are undergoing RT-PCR testing. The state has focused on contact tracing and clinical management besides conducting several public awareness activities and providing testing facilities for Covid-19 management. Active contact tracing within a span of 72 hours is being done through special cells in the districts”.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora apprised the Union Home Secretary that “the rate of testing in Haryana is 68,244 per million while the rate of testing in districts falling in the National Capital Region of the state is 1,04,423 per million. Likewise, in the National Capital Region, the positivity rate of corona cases is 6.31 and the recovery rate is 84.52 per cent while the fatality rate of corona infected patients is 0.91 percent. It was also informed at the meeting that door-to-door surveys are being meticulously conducted to control the spread of coronavirus along with surveillance by mobile health teams”.

Sharing the steps taken to augment sample testing, Arora added, “The number of flu clinics have been increased other than engaging Ayush doctors for collecting samples of patients. A protocol has been developed according to which the patients with mild symptoms shall remain in home isolation while the health of such patients is being monitored by the Department on the phone and by teams visiting the patients on every alternate day. Moreover, oxygen cylinder facility is being provided along with other facilities in medical colleges and Covid Care Centres. A weekly strategy is being prepared to deal with cases of corona virus”.

Colleges set to open soon

Colleges and universities across Haryana are also likely to open soon as the Director General Higher Education has sought suggestions from all the Registrars of state and private universities and principals of all government, aided and self-financing degree colleges in the state by September 25.

A tentative schedule has also been prepared by the DG Higher Education according to which students may be permitted to visit universities/ colleges for regular teaching/ guidance. For BA I year students (9 am to 12 noon – Monday-Tuesday), BCom and BCc I year (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm – Monday-Tuesday), BA II year (9 am to 12 noon – Wednesday-Thursday) and BCom and BCc II year (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm – Wednesday-Thursday); and BA III year and PG I year (9 am to 12 noon – Friday-Saturday) and BCom III year, BCc III year and PG II year (12.30 pm to 3.30 pm – Friday-Saturday).

Universities/ Colleges have been asked to make their timetable accordingly.

“Along with regular interaction, teachers will also continue their online classes. For this Principals will make proper and systematic time table which will be duly notified to all students,” the instructions issued by DG Higher Education reads.

1,986 new cases in state

With another 1,986 new cases of infections and 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 1,16,856 cases and 1,233 deaths.

The number of active patients, Wednesday evening, was 19,276 out of which 401 were in a critical condition (345 on oxygen support and 56 on ventilator support).

