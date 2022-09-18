Protests at university in Punjab: Students’ suspicion about ‘being filmed in washroom’ led to complaint

It was a suspicion that their hostel mate was filming them in the washroom which led girl students at a private university in Ghruan near Punjab’s Kharar town to approach their warden, leading to massive protests over the alleged leak of their objectionable videos late on Saturday, according to the FIR.

The complainant in the case, Ritu Ranaut, the manager of the girls’ hostel, stated to the police that the hostel warden informed her on Saturday that six girl students had alleged that their hostel mate was filming them in the washroom.

The complainant further stated that she called the alleged girl and the warden to her office where she checked the woman’s mobile phone. “I asked the woman about filming the videos, she denied at first but as she was receiving calls continuously, I asked her to put her cell phone on speaker mode. A man was on the other side and he was asking the girl to ask the ‘boy’ to send the videos to him, he also shared a screenshot of a video on her number,” the complainant stated in the FIR, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.

Ranaut further told the police that she checked the phone of the girl student but did not find videos of any other girl. She also stated that the accused had confessed to her that she sent the videos and pictures to her friend Sunny, a Shimla resident, and she was not aware of how the images were sent to others.

The police are probing the role of Sunny and whether any other person was involved, officials said. SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the preliminary investigation has found the role of the accused woman and a man, and that the probe is continuing.