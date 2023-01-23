Protesting sugarcane farmers to infiltrate Amit Shah’s Haryana rally: ‘In BJP vehicles, wearing BJP T-shirts, carrying BJP placards’

The ongoing protests by sugarcane farmers in Haryana, who are demanding a hike in the crop’s price, is set to escalate further with farm union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Monday calling upon the peasants to enter the proposed rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gohana on January 29 and raise slogans against the BJP-led dispensation in state and at centre by taking off their shirts.

“We will be entering the venue of Amit Shah’s rally wearing BJP’s T-shirts, carrying BJP’s placards and in BJP’s vehicles. Once, he starts speaking, we will be taking off our shirts to protest,” said Chaduni, who heads the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni).

Chaduni, who addressed a meeting in Kurukshetra, told the farmers to reach the rally venue in Sonipat in maximum numbers. “Go to the rally in the BJP vehicles. Welcome Amit Shah by removing your shirts and waving them in the air while raising the slogans of BJP murdabad.”

The BJP has on January 29 planned a massive rally in Sonipat’s Gohana, which the political experts have termed as a counter by the ruling BJP to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, which concludes a day later.

Beginning January 20, farmers led by Chaduni have stopped supplying sugarcane to all 14 sugar mills in Haryana. The farmers have been camping outside the mills, effectively locking them up.

A meeting between the protesting farmers and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday evening had failed to yield any result.

“The government expressed its inability to raise sugarcane prices. We told the CM and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal to increase cane prices as there was inflation. But the CM said a committee has been set up already and on the basis of its report, a decision will be taken,” BKU leader Rattan Mann had said after the meeting.

On his part, Khattar assured the farmers that his government would soon take a decision in the best public interest and urged them to not go for agitation as “the closure of sugar mills is neither in the interest of the farmers nor of the mills”.

The farmers are demanding a hike in the sugarcane’s state advised price from Rs 362 to Rs 450 per quintal. The Aam Aadmi Party government in neighbouring Punjab is offering Rs 380 per quintal.

In Haryana, sugarcane is mainly produced in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, and Rohtak. Last year, the Congress government in Punjab had offered Rs 361 per quintal to the farmers following which the BJP-JJP government in Haryana had announced Rs 362 per quintal as the state advisory price (SAP) for the crop. Though the crushing season began nearly 70 days ago, the sugar mills in Haryana are still buying sugarcane at the last year’s rate.

Chaduni, meanwhile, also announced that beginning January 27, the farmers will block roads in front of all sugar mills for an indefinite period. On the birth anniversary of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, the farmers will burn sugarcane as part of symbolic protest. They have already announced to stage a protest on their tractors near the sugar mills on January 25.

The state government cannot overlook Chaduni’s call for protest during Shah’s rally. In 2021, a call by Chaduni to “teach CM Khattar a lesson” drew so many farmers that, despite the deployment of around 1,500 policemen, and a mild lathicharge, CM’s helicopter could not land for an event in Karnal.

Reached for comments, Sonipat’s Commissioner of Police B Satheesh Balan said: “We will make all the arrangements required for the VIP security and the law and order will be maintained”.

The senor police officer, however, added that he was unaware of what Chaduni has said. “We have to take care of the VIP security, his (Home Minister’s) personal protection, and the law and order. For that we will take all appropriate steps.”

Supporting the demands of the sugarcane farmers, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The farmers are demanding a rate of Rs 450 per quintal. The Haryana government should at least give them the same rate as that of Punjab (Rs 380).” Hooda added that during the previous Congress government, there was a record increase of 165 per cent in the rate of sugarcane, while during the BJP regime, it was increased by only 17 per cent.

Of Haryana’s 14 sugar mills, 10 are cooperative mills, one is run by the government-administered HAFED (Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation), and the rest are run by private players.