Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Protesting sarpanches agree to open one side of road, allow vehicles to enter Panchkula from Chandigarh

The two-way road between Sector 7 and 18 was blocked since Thursday afternoon. The protesters had left the venue when Panchkula police had lathicharged them but returned after a short while.

The two-way road between Sector 7 and 18 was blocked since Thursday afternoon. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
The protesting Haryana sarpanches sitting at Housing Board light point barring the entry of vehicles from Panchkula to Chandigarh and vice-versa agreed to open one way traffic allowing vehicles to enter Panchkula from Chandigarh Saturday.

Political Pulse |Lathicharge on sarpanchs set to raise farmer anger against BJP-JJP coalition

Ranbir Singh Samain, President, Haryana Sarpanch Association, said, “We have opened one side of the road allowing motorists to enter Panchkula from Chandigarh through the Housing Board light point. Our aim is not to trouble the common man. The children’s exams are on. People use this road to reach their workplaces, ambulances use this road too. Our fight is with the system, with the Haryana government against its anti-Panchayat system.”

He added, “We are sitting here on a peaceful protest raising our demands and voices. We will not end the protest until our demand of revoking the e-tendering system for panchayat works is not accepted.” The area has turned into a fortress with the presence of protesters and police personnel. The road is double barricaded on the Panchkula and Chandigarh sides.

Meanwhile, at least 10 sarpanches and a same number of police personnel were hospitalised following an attack by a swarm of honeybees Friday evening. Two of the injured sarpanches are still admitted in the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula. All the injured were rushed to the hospital in government ambulances.

A beehive was situated on a branch of a tree near the protest site. Somehow, the bees got disturbed and attacked the sitting protesters. Later, some of the protestors burnt leaves to drive the bees away.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 14:25 IST
EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
