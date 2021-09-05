Protesting Panjab University students get support of farmer leaders

CONTINUING THEIR protest for the past 22 days, since elections for the graduate constituency were postponed by the varsity, Panjab University students Saturday got support from farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni (BKU-Chaduni) and Surjit Singh Phool (BKU-Krantikari).

They reached the university to express solidarity with the students’ cause of immediate Senate election of registered graduate constituency. The leaders assured the students that they are not alone in their struggle against the PU authorities. “Students struggle against PU authorities and farmers struggle against black farm laws is one and the same thing. We are collective in fight against RSS-BJP and their agenda of privatisation, centralisation and saffronisation,” Chaduni said.

The leaders have assured the students that whenever the authorities try to suppress student struggle, the leaders will always be by the side of students and will join “against the Sanghi PU authority”.

Chaduni had on June 22 as well this year had joined the student protest while expressing his solidarity and support whenever required. BKU (Karantikari) president Surjit Singh Phul too had reached the spot to extend his support then.

On August 26, in a protest where hundreds gathered, Deep Sidhu too had reached the Panjab University campus to extend his support to the protesting students. He had termed the move of delaying Senate polls for the registered graduates constituency a ‘crisis’ and said that the BJP at the Centre is trying to consolidate all power in their hands.

Even though the varsity has been issuing statements and updates on where acceptance for holding the elections of 15 ordinary fellows from the constituency of registered graduates for the Panjab University Senate elections from various states, the students and statekeholders of the varsity have remained unmoved. They have stated that “they do not trust the V-C” and will continue to protest till an official notification for the exact dates of election is issued.

Voting for the registered graduates, the biggest constituency of the PU Senate elections, earlier slated for August 18 was postponed by the varsity citing lack of permissions to hold the elections.

Issuing a notice in this regard, the university had stated that of the seven states and UTs where polling takes place, Uttarakhand and Delhi were yet to give the nod and space for polls to be conducted.

The Senate elections for the Panjab University have remained pending for a year and began on August 3 and were supposed to end on August 23.

These elections were first scheduled in August last year, but were postponed by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar citing the pandemic. After the HC in April this year pulled up the V-C for the delay, polls were scheduled from April 26, but were postponed again due the second wave of Covid-19.

The university has since seen several protests by all stakeholders which had spilled on to the city roads.

On July 8, the HC had directed the varsity to place on record the Senate election schedule by July 16.