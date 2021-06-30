Protesting Mohali teachers break barricades, enter UT

Chandigarh Police use water cannons on protesting teachers marching towards CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s house in Chandigarh, at the UT border on Tuesday. (Express Photo Jasbir Malhi)

The unemployed teachers, who have been protesting in Phase VIII for the past 15 days, entered Chandigarh to reach the Punjab Chief Minister’s official residence, after breaking barricades in Sector 53.

Some women teachers were also rendered unconscious after the Chandigarh Police used water cannons to stop the protesters.

The teachers who have been demanding reguralisation of their services from the Punjab government had planned to hold a protest at Chandigarh border but later they decided to enter Chandigarh giving a tough time to the UT Police.

After reaching the Chandigarh border in Sector 53, the teachers broke the barricades and entered the city. The UT Police used water cannons but some protesting women teachers climbed atop the water cannon van and closed the valves to stop the water.

After entering Chandigarh, the UT Police stopped the marching teachers near Sector 43 and asked the teachers to send their representatives to speak to the government.

It is for the second time that the protesters broke the barricades in Sector 53 to enter Chandigarh. Earlier, the farmers had entered the UT on June 26 as a mark of their call given to hold the protest.

The protesting teachers, meanwhile, said that the Punjab government was not listening to them despite their requests to CM Captain Amarinder Singh in this regard.