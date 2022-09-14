Protesting labour unions break barricades at Sangrur colony, Cheema calls them for talks

A day after seven farm labour unions started a dharna outside Dreamland housing colony where Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has a house, union leaders got an appointment with state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema for Wednesday afternoon at his Chandigarh office.

Mukesh Malaud, president of Zamin Prapati Sangrash Committee, said that they got the call to meet the finance minister only after they tried to gherao the main gate of the colony after breaking barricades. “On Monday, we started our dharna on the main highway, Sangrur-Patiala road, which is opposite to Dreamland colony. However, till Tuesday afternoon when no one came to hear us, we decided to ghearo the entry gate and a few of us even broke the barricades to reach near the entry gate of the colony. After that additional deputy commissioner and sub divisional officer came to talk to us. The SDM announced from the stage that sanjha morcha Punjab has been called for a meeting with Cheema on Wednesday. Our dharna will continue on the main road and further course of action will be planned as per the outcome of the meeting,” he said.

Krishan Chauhan, state leader of Punjab Mazdoor Sabha, said that all the protesters collected donations to organise dharna outside the CM house. “The money has been used in arranging langars and making other arrangements. We are here as representations and our workers are holding meetings in villages for past many days,” he said.

Mazdoor unions have been demanding Rs 700 per day wages for NREGA, compensation of farm labourers of last year’s damaged cotton crop, complete loan waiver given by micro finance companies and few other demands already given to the government

Zora Singh Nasrali, president of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, said that though we had planned to organise the dharna till September 14, now we have decided to lift the dharna and wait for the outcome of the meeting.