Protesting farmers not to oppose Haryana BJP’s Tiranga Yatra

The 15-day-long Tiranga Yatra started from a small town in Bhiwani district on Sunday and according to the BJP will aim at creating a passion for patriotism among youths. (Twitter/@OPDhankar)

For the first time in eight months, farmers who have been vociferously protesting the three contentious farm laws passed by the Parliament last year, have decided not to oppose an event that is being organised by the BJP in Haryana — the Tiranga Yatra.

The 15-day-long Tiranga Yatra started from a small town in Bhiwani district on Sunday and according to the BJP will aim at creating a passion for patriotism among youths.

The Tiranga Yatra — mainly on tractors and being led by state Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, JP Dalal — covered a distance of 40km on Sunday after it was flagged off by state BJP president, Om Prakash Dhankar, from Bahal town for its final destination, Loharu.

“The honour of the Tricolour is supreme for us. The sacrifice of those who embraced martyrdom for the country cannot be forgotten,” said Dalal. Echoing similar sentiments, Dhankar said that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the slogan of Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan meaningful again.

Various farmer outfits, meanwhile, said they had decided against opposing the yatra, terming the event as a “ploy of the BJP aimed at defaming the agitation if the same is opposed by farmers and leads to a confrontation.”

In a video appeal, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait, while holding a Tricolour in his hands, urged farmers not to oppose the Tiranga Yatra of the BJP in Haryana.

Tikait said: “The Tricolour is the honour of the country. If you (farmers) stop their yatra, they (BJP men) will say that you have insulted the Tiranga. Stay away from it. At least they have taken the Tiranga in their hands. This is India’s flag. We will launch our yatra, stronger than them, with tractors.”

Echoing similar sentiments, activist Yogendra Yadav, too, issued an appeal to the farmers on the behalf of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the farmers’ movement against the three contentious farm laws.

Yadav, who is a senior member of the SKM, said: “It’s just their (BJP) ploy, aimed at drawing a confrontation with the farmers. Keeping in view their tactics, the SKM has decided that we will not oppose this Tiranga Yatra. We will completely ignore it. Meanwhile, all other programmes under the boycott call of BJP-JJP ministers will continue. The BJP has been completely rejected by the public. The BJP on the pretext of Tiranga Yatra, will not succeed in defaming the farmers’ agitation.”

During the ongoing farmer agitation, several leaders of the BJP-JJP coalition, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, have faced protests in different parts of the state. Politically, it is believed, the BJP will try its best to contact the masses, including its supporters, as much as possible during the Tirangra Yatra.