Protesting farmers attack BJP leader, mayor’s cars in Chandigarh

Protesting farmers Saturday reportedly attacked and vandalised vehicles of senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon and Chandigarh Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma, in Sector-48 in the presence of police personnel.

It is for the first time leaders of the Chandigarh unit of BJP were attacked during the ongoing farmers’ stir against the three agriculture laws. Tandon is holding the charge of co-in-charge of the Himachal unit of BJP.

The BJP leaders along with other volunteers had come to the Motor Market at Sector-48 to attend a thanks giving function organised by the market association and local party leaders. The protesters started gathering at Sector-48 at 9am.

Tandon told The Indian Express, “I was in my Range Rover. All of a sudden protesters came before my vehicle. Some of them hit my vehicle with a heavy object, maybe an iron rod, and broke the rear windscreen. The front windscreen was also damaged. Protesters tried to unlock my car but they failed.

They were all outsiders who attacked us in a pre-planned strategy. It all happened in the presence of local police personnel. Protesters also damaged the official vehicle of Sharma. His driver received minor injuries as the pieces of smashed windscreen hit him. We urged Chadigarh Police to take strict action against them. So far, cops have not asked me to lodge any formal complaint.”

Sources said as protesters became violent, cops advised the BJP leaders and workers to leave the venue.

Later, scores of BJP leaders, including Tandon and volunteers, gathered at Sector-34 police station. SSP (UT) Kuldeep Chahal interacted with them at the police station.

Meanwhile, half a dozen farmers, including local singer Sarbans Parteek, were rounded up by police for attacking BJP leaders.