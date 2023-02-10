Protesters snatched teargas handgun, ammunition with intention to kill cops: FIR

Protesters demanding the release of Sikh prisoners allegedly snatched a teargas handgun and its ammunition, damaged several vehicles and attempted to kill police personnel while raising pro-Khalistan slogans during a violent clash with the Chandigarh Police, according to an FIR registered on Thursday.

The FIR, naming seven persons, including two advocates and father of Jagtar Singh Hawara — a convict in the assassination of former Punjab CM Beant Singh — was registered a day after the protestors, under the banner of Quami Insaaf Morcha, clashed with the security forces at the Chandigarh-Mohali border while trying to reach Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence. The clashes left around 30 policemen, including the Rapid Action Force personnel, injured.

Those named in the FIR include Advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala and Hawara’s father Gurcharan Singh, all associated with the Quami Insaaf Morcha.

The others are Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh Rajpura, and Rupinderjit Singh. They have been booked under 17 sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Inspector Davinder Singh, the station house officer of Sector 34 police station.

As per the FIR,12 pro-Khalistan organisations of Punjab, under the banner of Quami Insaaf Morcha, have been staging Pakka Morcha at the dividing road of Sector 52/53 from February 7 onwards demanding release of Bandi Singhs who have completed their jail terms; and justice in cases pertaining to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and deaths in subsequent police firing at Kotakpura and Behbal Kalan.

It alleged that 100-150 protestors reached the site Wednesday and tried to move towards Punjab CM’s residence despite being informed that protests are prohibited in Chandigarh where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in place.

The protesters, as per the FIR, moved towards the Chandigarh barrier and started pelting stones on police following which force resorted to mild lathi charge.

It said amid the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans, some protestors on tractors and horses attacked policemen with sticks, swords and spears with the intention to kill them.

Several police personnel who sustained injuries ran to save their lives, according to the FIR.“Had they (policemen) not saved their lives by running away, the protestors would have killed them,” it added.

As per the FIR, a tear gas handgun, ammunition from the ‘vajra’ vehicle and several equipment lying in the vehicles of Rapid Action Force were taken away by the protestors, while around 20 police barricades were damaged.

Police on Wednesday had said the protestors, including Nihangs Singhs, had damaged a water cannon vehicle, a “vajra” (riot-control vehicle), two police jeeps, a fire-fighting vehicle and some other vehicles.

The FIR said the protesters deliberately damaged police vehicles and other equipment.

Meanwhile, Mohali police too Thurday said they have registered an FIR on charges of attempt to murder and assault on public servant at Mattaur police station.

Advocate Jandiala, who has been booked by the Chandigarh Police, Thursday termed the FIR as “bogus” and claimed that the UT Police had no jurisdiction over the area where the incident took place.

“Advocate Chahal, Balwinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and I were at Punjab Bhawan at Sector 3, from 12.30 pm to 2.30 p, to meet the Punjab government officials, where Punjab Police and Chandigarh Police officers were also present. After attending the meeting, we dropped Chahal at Chandigarh district court at Sector 43. After this, we received a call from someone regarding some issues at the protest site, and when we reached there, police had already used water canons, and assaulted the protestors,” said Jandiala.

He said the incident was fallout of total failure of administration.

“The police provoked the people sitting at a peaceful protest. We had been asking the police to allow five people to moved ahead in Chandigarh for a peaceful protest but they did not allow it,” He added.

He also claimed that the Chandigarh Police cannot register the FIR. “It is bogus, as they do not have the jurisdiction. Moreover, for the same incident, Mohali police too has registered a separate FIR in the matter. Two FIRs cannot be registered over same incident,” he said.