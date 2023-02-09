Protesters seeking release of Sikh prisoners clash with UT Police

A clash broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners (‘Bandi Singhs’) and Chandigarh Police at Mohali-Chandigarh border in Phase 3A on Wednesday afternoon when the demonstrators were heading towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

Barricades were put up by the police near the border to prevent the protesters from moving towards the CM’s residence. But when the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades, a clash broke out between the protesters and the police personnel, who used water cannons and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the demonstrators.

Some of the mounted protesters tried to remove the barricades. Chandigarh Police alleged that the protesters used swords and horses to attack the cops.

The protest was organised by ‘Quami Insaaf Morcha’, which condemned the police action.

Chandigarh Police said that 23 of their personnel were injured in the incident and were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. They include 10 Chandigarh Police personnel, three home guard volunteers, and nine Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel.

The injured also include seven women police personnel. A total of 11 police personnel of Mohali district were also injured in the incident and they were admitted to Phase 6, Civil Hospital.

Chandigarh Police’s eight vehicles were also damaged in the incident. They included a water cannon vehicle, a “vajra” (riot control vehicle), two police jeeps, a fire-fighting vehicle and some other vehicles.

Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan said, “We will identify the miscreants and take legal action as per evidence available.”

Gurcharan Singh, a spokesperson of the morcha, said, “We had decided that a delegation of 31 people will go and meet the Punjab CM and submit a memorandum. But the way the police had attacked the protesters is condemnable. We condemn this act of the police. The cops used dirty water to disperse the protesters. They also attacked the protesters, injuring many of them.”

DGP Chandigarh Police said, “From January 7, the Quami Insaaf Morcha had set up its protest camp at the Mohali-Chandigarh border. At Mataur barrier, around 300 protesters have been sitting here and they have been supported by different organisations.

Three days ago, they announced that they will be heading towards the CM’s residence in Chandigarh, and if they are stopped, they will offer themselves for arrest. As per their programme, they were told by the police that Section 144 has been imposed in Chandigarh and the CM’s residence is in high security zone, where no protest can be allowed. Still, around 1 pm, nearly 1,000 protesters came here on Wednesday at the barricade of Sector-52, Chandigarh.

Initially they talked to the Chandigarh Police personnel and then suddenly they removed the barricades forcefully and tried to enter Chandigarh. The protesters were again told by the Chandigarh Police not to break the law and they cannot protest in Chandigarh. But some of the them – carrying weapons, sticks and swords – entered into a clash with the cops and attacked our personnel.

The UT police had to use water cannons to stop them. The UT Police still tried to pacify the protesters. But suddenly another group of protesters came to the spot which included men on horses. They were armed with weapons and swords and attacked our policemen on duty. The police were grievously injured in the attack following which they were admitted to the hospital. The protesters also damaged the police vehicles and the barricades.”

Denying the allegations of the protesters that the policemen attacked and assaulted them, the DGP said that the policemen had tried to calm them down, but the protesters came with stones and weapons and attacked the cops.

“The police did not provoke them. We were in regular contact with the Punjab Police about the protest, and we are shocked by today’s developments. We will take legal action against all those who were involved in it by identifying them based on the evidences,” said the DGP, Chandigarh Police.

Mohali Police were also in the process of registering an FIR against the people who clashed with the police.

Nihangs, members of several Sikh bodies and others are supporting the demands of the morcha. The protesters have also been seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination. They also want the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

Advertisement

Punjab ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla also met the injured Punjab police personnel at the hospital.